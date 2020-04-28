Two people have been remanded in custody following a report a home in Twydall was burgled while the victim’s slept.

The offence is reported to have taken place during the early hours of Thursday 23 April 2020 and led to two cars being stolen from a property in Hawthorne Avenue.

On the same morning, Kent Police officers arrested Cobaine Holden, 23, of Biscay Close, Littlehampton, West Sussex, and a 17-year-old boy from Bromley on suspicion of the offence.

Both have since been charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

They appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 24 April and were remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 22 May.

Both cars which were reported stolen have been recovered.