Wight Mask Ask – Please Give to the Most Vulnerable

Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions have been identified as being most at

risk from the Covid-19 virus, yet many care homes and nursing homes on the island are running low

on masks and PPE equipment and home carers are finding the same problem.

Funds are urgently needed to supply masks and other PPE to the Care Sector on the Isle of Wight, which is why theinitiative Wight Mask Ask has been set up by national charity Embracing Age.

Wight Mask Ask is working alongside Embracing Age’s island project ‘Care Home Friends’ on the Isle

of Wight, to address the needs of those most at risk.

Funds donated to Wight Mask Ask will all go toward PPE for the Isle of Wight's care sector, targeting the most vulnerable in our community.

Tina English, founder and director of Embracing Age said: “​​Care home residents, and those receiving

home care are some of the most frail and vulnerable people on the Isle of Wight.

Dedicated carers are putting their lives on the line, looking after these older folk with a limited supply of personal protective equipment, like masks. The spread of coronavirus in a care home can have devastating

consequences, as we are seeing on the news.

“Working with local concerned residents, we will bulk buy masks and other protective equipment

and distribute it to care homes and home care providers in need across the Isle of Wight.

Organisations will be asked for a donation to cover costs where they are able, so that we can

replenish stocks, but if they are not able to do this, it will be given for free.”

Ask for help here: help@wightmaskask.com

Domiciliary carers, who visit people in their own homes, will also be supplied with masks and PPE

equipment.

These include agency workers, sole carers and specialist carers such as Dementia UK’s

Admiral Nurses, who care for those living with dementia and their carers.

Catherine Flury, Chairman of Dementia UK Admiral Nurses Isle of Wight said:

“Admiral Nurses help and support those vulnerable and sometimes lonely, isolated and anxious

people coping with dementia, who are showing fear and distress in these incredibly difficult times.

Therefore the correct PPE equipment for these caring nurses is essential.”

The initiative is teaming up with other organisations to pool resources – charities Wight Aid and

Aspire Ryde www.aspireryde.org.uk, be working with Wight Mask Ask, along with other charities and

organisations. If you would like to get involved please email hello@wightmaskask.com

You can give to this campaign by going online to www.wightmaskask.com and clicking on the Wight

Mask Ask option.

Supplying PPE under Wight Mask Ask is the immediate priority, securing a reliable

supply and timely delivery where it is needed.