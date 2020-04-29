A Folkestone man has been charged with arson after a police car was set on fire while officers attended an emergency call.

Officers were attending a medical incident in Canterbury Road, Folkestone shortly before 2am on Saturday 21 March 2020 when their car was set alight.

Significant damage was done to the rear of the police car, which was a write-off.

Barry Plaister, 44, of Downs Road, Folkestone, has since been arrested and charged with arson and making threats to damage property.

The first charge relates to the police car fire. The second charge relates to an allegation he said he would fire bomb a police station.

Plaister appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 April and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 1 June.