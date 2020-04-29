A suspected burglar is to appear in court in connection with the theft of cigarettes from a Ramsgate post office.

Kent Police was called after a burglary took place in the High Street premises during the early hours of Sunday 19 April 2020. A quantity of cigarettes was reported stolen from the building.

On Tuesday 28 April, Lee Kennelly was charged with one count of burglary with intent to steal. Mr Kennelly, 36, of Manston Road, Ramsgate, appeared via virtual link at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 April and was remanded in custody.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 1 June.