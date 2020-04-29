We are delighted to reveal that Great South western railway new Intercity Express Train 800025 has been named Captain Tom Moore this morning for his remarkable fundraising achievements during #COVID19. This follows a huge amount of requests from staff and members of the public for him to be recognised.
Intercity Express Train named after Captain Tom Moore
