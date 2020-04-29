 Intercity Express Train named after Captain Tom Moore – UKNIP
COVID19 LATEST NEWS

Intercity Express Train named after Captain Tom Moore

April 29, 2020

We are delighted to reveal that  Great South western railway new Intercity Express Train 800025 has been named Captain Tom Moore this morning for his remarkable fundraising achievements during #COVID19. This follows a huge amount of requests from staff and members of the public for him to be recognised.

