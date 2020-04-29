Jet ski stolen from Ramsgate property

Kent Police is appealing for information following the reported theft of a jet ski from Manston, near Ramsgate.

The machine was stolen from a property in Manston Court Road at around 2.10pm on Sunday 26 April 2020.

A witness reported seeing a blue Land Rover towing it from the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a white male, around 25 years old, with short dark hair.

A passenger in the vehicle is described as a white male, also around 25 years old, around 6ft tall, with blonde, shoulder-length hair.

The watercraft is a Sea-Doo GTX 4-Tec with AE-4754 written on the front.

Anyone who has seen the machine, who has any information about the incident, or who has dashcam footage of the vehicle involved, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/71788/20.