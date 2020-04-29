Kent And Sussex Air ambulance called to Bearsted

The life saving Kent and Sussex air ambulance has called into action after a pensioner had a serious fall in Bearsted on the outskirts of Maidstone in Kent on Wednesday evening.

The skillful pilot of the lifesaving helicopter landed in the grounds of Roseacre School field dropping the flying doctors so they could attend to the patient at a property on The Landway.

An ambulance crew from South East coast ambulance also attended just after 7pm.

The medics stabilized the injured patient before they were airlifted just after 8.10pm the same evening to hospital