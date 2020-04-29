 Kent And Sussex Air ambulance called to Bearsted – UKNIP
Kent And Sussex Air ambulance called to Bearsted

April 29, 2020

The  life saving Kent and Sussex air ambulance has called into action after a pensioner  had a serious fall in Bearsted on the outskirts of Maidstone in Kent on Wednesday evening.

 

The skillful pilot  of the lifesaving helicopter landed in the grounds of Roseacre School field dropping the flying doctors so they could  attend to the  patient at a property  on  The Landway.

An ambulance crew from South East coast ambulance also attended just after 7pm.

 

The medics stabilized the  injured patient before they were airlifted  just after 8.10pm the same evening to hospital 

