Man found dead in Isle of Wight Property not being treated as suspicious

Residents on the Isle of Wight are being asked not to speculate on the circumstances after the body of a man was found.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary said the death is not being treated as suspicious and they are preparing a file on behalf of the Isle of Wight coroner.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: “We received a call at 7.24pm on Monday, April 20, raising concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Caesars Road, Newport.

“Officers attended and discovered the body of a man in his 30s

“If you have any information that you think would assist, please contact us on 101 and quote 44200139683.”