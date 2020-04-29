 Man found dead in Isle of Wight Property not being treated as suspicious – UKNIP
April 29, 2020

Residents on the Isle of Wight are being asked  not to speculate on the circumstances after the body of a man was found.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary  said the death is not being treated as suspicious and  they are  preparing a file  on behalf of the Isle of Wight  coroner.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: “We received a call at 7.24pm on Monday, April 20, raising concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Caesars Road, Newport.

“Officers attended and discovered the body of a man in his 30s

“If you have any information that you think would assist, please contact us on 101 and quote 44200139683.”

