New UK deaths announced on April 29th 2020 of 445 of COVID19

Total number of deaths for each nation (28/04/2020)

Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK (29/04/2020)

Total number of deaths for Scotland & N Ireland (29/04/2020)

Trends in daily COVID-19 data for Scotland

On 27 April 2020 there were:

3,460 calls to 111 and 495 calls to the Coronavirus Helpline. The number of calls to 111 includes all calls, whether or not they relate to COVID-19

1,531 Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attendances, of which 343 were for suspected COVID-19. SAS took 225 people to hospital with suspected COVID-19.

580 people delayed in hospital as at 27 April. This is 1,032 less than the baseline period (04/03 weekly return). An initial target to reduce delays by 400 by the end of March and a further target of reducing by a further 500 by the end of April have now been met.

538 (50%) adult care homes which had lodged at least one notification for suspected COVID-19 to the Care Inspectorate. It is important to note that not all of these care homes will still have outbreaks.

354 of these adult care homes have reported more than one case of suspected COVID-19.

384 (35%) adult care homes have a current outbreak of suspected COVID-19 as at 21 April. This is a care home where at least one care home resident has exhibited symptoms during the last 14 days.

2,935 cumulative cases of suspected COVID-19 in care homes. This is an increase of 204 suspected cases on the previous day.

a total of 6,774 staff, or around 4.1% of the NHS workforce, reporting as absent due to a range of reasons related to COVID-19.