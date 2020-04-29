New UK deaths announced on April 29th 2020 of 445 of COVID19

New UK deaths announced April 29th 2020
Total number of deaths for each nation (28/04/2020)
-
NHS England England (445) new deaths (19,740) total
-
Public Health Wales Wales (73) new deaths (886) total
-
N Ireland (HSCNI) N Ireland (20) new deaths (329) total
-
Scotland (HPS) Scotland (70) new deaths (1,332) total
Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK (29/04/2020)
-
New deaths announced from official UK data (681) total UK (22,287)
Total number of deaths for Scotland & N Ireland (29/04/2020)
-
N Ireland (HSCNI) () new deaths () total.
-
Scotland (HPS) (83) new deaths (1415) total. 114 people in ICU
Trends in daily COVID-19 data for Scotland
On 27 April 2020 there were:
-
3,460 calls to 111 and 495 calls to the Coronavirus Helpline. The number of calls to 111 includes all calls, whether or not they relate to COVID-19
-
1,531 Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attendances, of which 343 were for suspected COVID-19. SAS took 225 people to hospital with suspected COVID-19.
-
580 people delayed in hospital as at 27 April. This is 1,032 less than the baseline period (04/03 weekly return). An initial target to reduce delays by 400 by the end of March and a further target of reducing by a further 500 by the end of April have now been met.
-
538 (50%) adult care homes which had lodged at least one notification for suspected COVID-19 to the Care Inspectorate. It is important to note that not all of these care homes will still have outbreaks.
-
354 of these adult care homes have reported more than one case of suspected COVID-19.
-
384 (35%) adult care homes have a current outbreak of suspected COVID-19 as at 21 April. This is a care home where at least one care home resident has exhibited symptoms during the last 14 days.
-
2,935 cumulative cases of suspected COVID-19 in care homes. This is an increase of 204 suspected cases on the previous day.
-
a total of 6,774 staff, or around 4.1% of the NHS workforce, reporting as absent due to a range of reasons related to COVID-19.
-
2,448 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since 5 March, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, up from yesterday’s total of 2,380.