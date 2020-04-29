Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Camberwell.

Officers were called at 4:47pm on Monday, 20 April to Neate Street, SE5, to reports of a man with stab wounds.

On arrival police found a man, aged in his 50s, with wounds to his arm and back. The victim, who had been walking in Burgess Park, had been attacked from behind by a man who then left the scene in a black or dark coloured car.

London Ambulance Service attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He has since been discharged.

DC Steve Moore from Central South CID said:

“At this time we have yet to establish why this attack took place but it appears there was no interaction between the victim and the suspect prior to the assault.

“If you were in the area and saw anything that could assist this investigation I would urge you to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 4860/20Apr