Police have named a man who died following an assault in Hackney as Jay John, who was aged 27 and lived in the area.

Police were called at around 12.25pm on Saturday, 25 April to reports of an assault on Trinity Close, E8.

Jay was taken to an east London hospital where he died the following day.

A post-mortem examination held at Poplar Mortuary today, Tuesday, 28 April, gave provisional cause of death as head injuries.

Jay’s next of kin are aware.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Jay’s murder appeared at Thames’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 27 April.

He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 29 April.