Swindon man given a jail sentence of 12-and-a-half years after recklessly infecting three women with HIV

A Swindon man has today been sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of recklessly infecting three women with HIV.

John Nehemiah Rodney, 60, previously of Toothill, appeared via live video link at Bristol Crown Court today.

He was given a total sentence of 12-and-a-half years which includes eight years in prison and a four-and-a-half year extended licence. He will serve a minimum of two thirds of the eight year custodial sentence.

Wiltshire Police commenced an investigation back in 2017 following a complaint by a woman who had contracted HIV after unprotected sexual intercourse with Rodney.

During our investigation, it transpired that Rodney had been aware of his HIV status and had engaged in unprotected sex with numerous women over several years without informing them of his condition, or taking essential medication.

As part of our investigation, in partnership with Swindon Borough Council, Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Public Health England, over 50 women were approached by officers and health professionals and spoken to about Rodney. Through these enquiries we were able to establish that at least three women had contracted HIV after having unprotected sex with Rodney.

On December 15, 2017, to manage the public risk, an Interim Sexual Risk Order was granted by Swindon Magistrates Court, which banned Rodney from having sex with women without telling the police beforehand, amongst other restrictions. However, Rodney breached this order on more than one occasion. He pleaded guilty to the breaches and was jailed for two-and-a-half years. He was also given a further sentence for an unrelated drug offence, which saw him jailed for a total of five years.