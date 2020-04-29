UPDATEDTen fire crews battle block of flats ablaze in North London

Fire crews from across London have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out within a roof of Firs House on Acacia Road in Wood Green this evening.



Ten fire pumps and an aerial ladder were scrambled to incident just after 10.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Early reports from the scene are a number of people are unaccounted for.

The cause of the blaze is doubtful and under investigation.

The blaze has broken through and spread to an other section of the roof

Update 11.30pm

The blaze has now been brought under control by crews on site. All persons are accounted for and there are no serious injuries

Fire crews remain at the scene damping down.

About 20 people have been evacuated from their homes after a large fire broke out at a block of flats in north London.

The London Fire Brigade said 70 firefighters and 10 engines were sent to tackle the blaze on Acacia Road, Wood Green.

An investigation continues into the cause of the blaze.