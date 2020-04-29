Three teenagers have been locked up after they atttempted to rob a cab driver

Three teenagers have been sentenced to a combined total of nine-and- a-half years detention after they attempted to rob a private hire driver, who was stabbed in the leg.

Appearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 29 April, was a 16-year-old boy , who is the last of the three to be sentenced in connection with this investigation. They were sentenced as follows:

A 16-year-old boy, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in February where he was sentenced to four years and two months’ in a young offender institution having pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, possession of a prohibited weapon and aggravated vehicle taking.

A 17-year-old youth , appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in February where he was sentenced to 32 months in a young offender institution having pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

A 16-year-old boy , appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 29 April where he was sentenced to three years’ in a young offender institution for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted robbery.

On 11 October 2019, the victim – a mini-cab driver aged in his 30s – picked up the three defendants from Betstyle Road in Enfield at around 4.30pm.

They requested he drive them to Ivy Road, N14, where, as he parked the car, the suspects demanded that he hand over the keys to the vehicle.

One of the teenagers attempted to wrap the driver’s seatbelt around his neck, while another Tasered him.

Although the victim managed to escape from the car and run away, the suspects quickly caught up with him and stabbed him three times in the leg before stealing the keys. They then fled the scene without taking the vehicle.

The victim was helped by a member of the public until emergency services arrived. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where his injuries required surgery.

Detectives from North Area Command launched an investigation and on 16 October 2019, two of the defendants were identified after they were arrested in connection with an unrelated robbery.

The investigation demonstrated overwhelming evidence against the suspects including forensics, mobile phone data and CCTV footage placing them at the scene.

The third teenager handed himself in on 21 October 2019.

All three were charged and remanded in custody to appear at court. The third teenager was granted bail and failed to appear at a later date. He remained at large before being arrested on Monday, 24 February; he appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 23 March where he pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody for sentencing.

Dash cam footage played in court showed the three defendants asking the driver about his car and whether the camera recorded the inside of the vehicle before carrying out their assault.

Detective Constable James Byrne, from the Met’s North Area Robbery Focus Unit, who led the investigation, said: “This was clearly a pre-planned attack in which the defendants were intent on using serious violence to get what they wanted.

“The victim suffered a horrific ordeal at their hands and his injuries could have been far more serious if not for the fast response of a quick thinking member of the public and emergency services.

“The incident has had a profound effect on the victim’s quality of life and personal wellbeing. I am pleased that these boys have been removed to a place where they are no longer a danger to the community.”