Whirlpool to recall a further 55,000 washing machines

Whirlpool has identified a further 21 models to be added to its list of recalled washing machines. The company estimates this will affect up to 55,000 machines in addition to more than 500,000 originally identified.

In light of Coronavirus, Whirlpool has today set out the measures that will apply during the recall to ensure the safety of both customers and staff, in line with government guidance. Whirlpool statement and model checker

The initial recall campaign began in early January 2020 and is being undertaken by Whirlpool UK Appliances Ltd, which identified the fault in models of brands it owns. That recall was originally announced on 17 December 2019 when consumers were advised to contact Whirlpool to arrange a replacement.

The advice sets out that there is a risk that the door locks of affected machines could catch fire due to overheating during the washing process. Affected consumers are advised to unplug their machine and register with Whirlpool for a replacement.

Under the recall, consumers with an affected washing machine will be entitled to a free replacement. Old machines will be removed, and replacements installed, at no cost to the consumer.

This latest safety announcement and recall follows ongoing scrutiny by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) which has been monitoring data supplied by Whirlpool since the company first identified the issue.