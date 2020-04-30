A 23-year-old man has been jailed for spitting at a bus driver then later spitting at a police officer while in custody.

William Cawley, 23of Grove Lane, Uxbridge was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to two counts of common assault on Wednesday, 22 April at Uxbridge Magistrates Court.

On Monday, 20 April, Cawley was at Uxbridge bus station when he entered a TfL bus through the wrong door.

When the bus driver informed him of this and requested he use the middle door, he became aggressive, spat at the driver and then exited the bus.

The bus driver informed officers who were on patrol near the bus station of where the incident took place.

The officers were able to identify Cawley, who then ran away. He was detained in Cocks Yard after a short foot chase and was arrested on suspicion of common assault and taken into custody.

Once in custody, Cawley became aggressive again, this time spitting at a police officer and making threats of violence towards him, which included him stating he was infected with Covid-19.

He was further arrested on suspicion of common assault on an emergency worker.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Martin, of Roads and Transport Policing, said: “I am pleased with this sentence as it reflects the gravity of the offences Cawley committed.

“Whether the victim is a bus driver, a police officer or of any other occupation, such offences are never acceptable. Spitting is a vile and disgusting act, and will be dealt with severely, especially in these unprecedented times.

“Let this sentence be an example to any offenders who are willing to spit at key workers and think it is an acceptable thing to do, it is not. You will most certainly be arrested and be placed before the courts.”

Siwan Hayward, Director of Compliance, Policing and On-street Services at TfL, said: “We welcome Cawley’s sentencing and hope it sends a strong message. Spitting at our heroic frontline workers at any time – especially during this crisis – is absolutely shocking, and this incident left a valued colleague feeling very shaken.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will continue doing all that we can to protect our staff.”