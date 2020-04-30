A man from Portsmouth has been charged with further sex offences against children

Mark Burgess, of St Chads Avenue in Hilsea, was initially charged on 3 February this year with 58 counts of offences including indecent assault, gross indecency with a child, inciting sexual activity with a child, and sexual touching.

This week, detectives from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Marmion team charged him with a further 15 offences against an additional two victims, bringing the total up to 73 offences.