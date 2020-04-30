A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Brent.

Damion Simmons, 44 of no fixed address, was charged on the evening of Wednesday, 29 April with the murder of Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons, who was aged 36 and lived in Brent.

He was further charged with arson with intent to endanger life, criminal damage endangering life, disclosing private and sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, and voyeurism.

He was remanded to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Thursday, 30 April.

Police were called to a fire at a residential address in Alric Avenue, NW10 at 2.15am on Thursday, 16 April.

Denise was taken to hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead at 6.07am.

A post-mortem examination at Northwick Park on Wednesday, 22 April gave cause of death as burns and inhalation of fire fumes.

Another woman, aged in her 60s, was also taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC] in relation to previous police contact with the victim. The IOPC has launched an independent investigation.