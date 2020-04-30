A man has pleaded guilty to possessing 20 knives after officers arrested him in Southwark.

Denique Iswom Newell, 18 ) of Mercator Road, Lewisham admitted possession of the haul of blades on Wednesday, 29 April at Inner London Crown Court.

On Thursday, 12 March, officers conducting proactive patrols in Coldharbour Lane, SE5 observed a car with three people standing next to it.

The car made off and was found unattended on Southwell Road, SE5. Newell was arrested nearby.

A discarded bag was found, within which were 20 knives, including several zombie knives and lock knives. They were wrapped in cellophane as if new.

Two men who had been standing near the car were also arrested. They were later released with no further action.

Newell gave a no comment interview. He was charged on Friday, 13 March, with 20 counts of possession of a knife.

He will be sentenced on at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday, 10 June.

Detective Sergeant Paul Connelly said: “Our top priority is reducing violent crime in London, and we are working day and night to keep our communities safe.

“This bag was stuffed with dangerous blades that should not be on our streets. Newell will now have to pay the price for possessing these weapons.

“The public can also play a huge role in helping keep our city safe. We need to hear from anyone who has information about a crime, or about someone they suspect to be carrying a weapon. This can help us not only detect, but also prevent crime.”