A thousand mobile phones, one hundred laptops and a sword were recovered by Police following arrested of Wanted Man

Approximately one thousand mobile phones, one hundred laptops and a sword were recovered by Operation Venice officers when a wanted man was arrested.

On Wednesday, 29 April, officers from the Met’s Operation Venice Investigation Team arrested a man, aged in his 30s, who was wanted for 17 offences, some dating back to 2018.

The offences included burglary, and a number of thefts of handbags and phones from cafes. He was also wanted for court offences.

Upon carrying out a number of search warrants at addresses in Hackney connected to the suspect, a wealth of believed stolen goods were found. These included up to 1,000 mobile phones and approximately 100 laptops; a large quantity of a cash and a sword were also recovered.

The suspect was taken to a central London police station where he remains at this time.

Acting Detective Inspector Gavin Collins, from the Met’s Operation Venice Investigations Team, said: “Based on the way the goods were packaged, and from documentation retrieved, it would appear this suspect was operating within an organised criminal gang involved in the theft of goods in the UK, which were destined to be shipped overseas.

“This is a man who officers have been looking to arrest for some time now for numerous offences.

“Although the roads and pavements are a lot clearer at the moment due to the Government restrictions, I would still like to remind the public to keep their belongings safe and not walk around with any valuables clearly visible for criminals, who will take any opportunity to steal them.”