A woman has woman having fallen from the first-floor car park at Asda on Middleburg Square around 10am this morning.

The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance landed at Radnor Park and HEMS personnel were rushed to the scene.

A spokesman for Kent Police said:

Kent Police was called to Middelburg Square in Folkestone shortly before 11am on Thursday 30 April 2020 to a report that a woman had been injured.

Officers are currently in attendance with South East Coast Ambulance Service.