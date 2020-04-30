Daily COVID 19 Dead toll for the UK is 505 lives lost

Total number of deaths for each nation 29-04-20
-
NHS England England (391) new deaths (20,131) total – in hospital
-
Public Health Wales Wales (22) new deaths (908) total – all settings
-
N Ireland (HSCNI) N Ireland (9) new deaths (338) total – all settings
-
Scotland (HPS) Scotland (83) new deaths (1,415) total – all settings
Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK 30-04-20
-
New deaths from official UK data (505) total UK (22,792)
-
-
Total number of deaths for Scotland & N Ireland 30-04-20
-
-
Scotland (HPS) (60) new deaths (1,475) total.
Care Home & Community Information 30-04-20
-
England: new deaths () and () total
-
N Ireland: new care home outbreaks ()
-
Scotland: new care home cases (126) total (3,221) – 101 in ICU
Additional information
Trends in daily COVID-19 data for Scotland
On 29 April 2020 there were:
-
3,415 calls to 111 and 518 calls to the Coronavirus Helpline. The number of calls to 111 includes all calls, whether or not they relate to COVID-19.
-
1,526 Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attendances, of which 320 were for suspected COVID-19. SAS took 218 people to hospital with suspected COVID-19.
-
429 (40%) adult care homes with a current case of suspected COVID-19 as at 28 April. (At least one resident in the care home has exhibited symptoms during the last 14 days.)
-
554 (51%) adult care homes which have lodged at least one notification for suspected COVID-19 to the Care Inspectorate since the start of the epidemic. 367 of these care homes have reported more than one case of suspected COVID-19.
-
3,221 cumulative cases of suspected COVID-19 in care homes. This is an increase of 126 suspected cases on the previous day.
-
a total of 7,203 staff, or around 4.3% of the NHS workforce, reporting as absent due to a range of reasons related to COVID-19.
-
2,583 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since the 5 March, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, up from yesterday’s total of 2,521.
-
597 people delayed in hospital. This is 1,015 less than the baseline period (04/03 weekly return). An initial target to reduce delays by 400 by the end of March and a further target of reducing by a further 500 by the end of April have now been met.
-
3,732 staff were reported as absent in adult care homes due to COVID-19, based on returns received from 708 (65%) adult care homes as at 21 April. Staff absent due to COVID-19 represents 10% of all adult care home staff (37,213) for whom a return was provided. The absence figures for NHS staff and care home staff are calculated in different ways and caution should be exercised in making comparisons.