Daily COVID 19 Dead toll for the UK is 505 lives lost

Total number of deaths for each nation 29-04-20

Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK 30-04-20

Total number of deaths for Scotland & N Ireland 30-04-20

Care Home & Community Information 30-04-20

Additional information

Trends in daily COVID-19 data for Scotland

On 29 April 2020 there were:

3,415 calls to 111 and 518 calls to the Coronavirus Helpline. The number of calls to 111 includes all calls, whether or not they relate to COVID-19.

1,526 Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attendances, of which 320 were for suspected COVID-19. SAS took 218 people to hospital with suspected COVID-19.

429 (40%) adult care homes with a current case of suspected COVID-19 as at 28 April. (At least one resident in the care home has exhibited symptoms during the last 14 days.)

554 (51%) adult care homes which have lodged at least one notification for suspected COVID-19 to the Care Inspectorate since the start of the epidemic. 367 of these care homes have reported more than one case of suspected COVID-19.

3,221 cumulative cases of suspected COVID-19 in care homes. This is an increase of 126 suspected cases on the previous day.

a total of 7,203 staff, or around 4.3% of the NHS workforce, reporting as absent due to a range of reasons related to COVID-19.

2,583 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since the 5 March, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, up from yesterday’s total of 2,521.

597 people delayed in hospital. This is 1,015 less than the baseline period (04/03 weekly return). An initial target to reduce delays by 400 by the end of March and a further target of reducing by a further 500 by the end of April have now been met.