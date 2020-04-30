Detectives investigating a stabbing in west London have arrested a man.

The 68-year-old was arrested on Thursday, 30 April on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in custody at this stage.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 5.36am on Wednesday 22 April to reports of a man stabbed on the Brunel Estate, off Westbourne Park Road, W2.

Officers attended. At the scene, a man aged in his 50s, was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

Enquiries established that the injured man had boarded a bus where he told a fellow passenger that he had been stabbed. The fellow passenger then alerted the driver who helped the victim until police and LAS arrived.

The victim was taken by LAS to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.