Driver makes off after fatal collision in Dagenham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Dagenham.

Officers were called at approximately 6.05am on Thursday, 30 April to reports of a road traffic collision on Heathway, at the junction with Oxlow Lane, Dagenham.

Two cars were in collision.

London Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The driver of one car – a man – was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are underway to locate and inform his next of kin.

The occupants of the other car fled the scene on foot – enquiries are underway to trace them.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, or drivers who may have recorded events on dashcam footage to contact police.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD957/30Apr.