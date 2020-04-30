Fifth round of charter flights from India announced

Once these flights are completed, over 15,000 British travellers will have been brought back from India on 59 flights chartered by the Government.

Details of the flights are:

Amritsar to London Heathrow on 5 May, 6 May, 7 May, 8 May, 9 May, 10 May, 11 May

Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said:

Our charter programme has already helped more than 10,000 British travellers return home from India by ensuring flights to the UK have run every day since 8 April, with thousands more due to depart in the coming days. These additional flights will help over 2,000 more people get back to their loved ones here in the UK. I would like to thank the Government of India for their help in making it happen.

Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said:

This fifth round of flights brings the total number of planes we have organised from India to 59. There have been daily departures from across the country for weeks, which have helped thousands of people get back to their friends and families in the UK. My team and I will continue to do all we can to support British people who remain in India.

As with the last round of flights, seats on the planes will be allocated to those who have already registered via the government’s online booking portal – CTM.

Staff at the British High Commission in India will continue to provide assistance to those waiting to return to the UK.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, the UK has worked consistently with governments, air carriers and travel companies to minimise disruption and help British travellers return home safely – supported with £75 million for special charter flights to priority countries like India, focused on helping the most vulnerable people.