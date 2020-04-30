Fire crews called to tackle underground car park blaze in Lewisham

Six fire crews have been called to battle a blaze in an underground car park in Lewisham South East London this morning.

Crews were called just after 9am on Thursday to Cherrywood Lodge on Birdwood Avenue in Hither Green

Six fire pumps have been sent to the incident along with a number of officers after the alarm was raised by a resident at 9.17am

Crews in breathing apparatus as using hose reels and a fans to tackle the well developed blaze.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

More to follow