M2 motorway closed after serious collision near Faversham leaving five mile jam
-
Police ranks across England and Wales have been bolstered with an additional 3,005 officers since the government launched a major recruitment drive
Intercity Express Train named after Captain Tom Moore
We are delighted to reveal that Great South western railway new Intercity Express Train 800025 has been named Captain Tom Moore this morning for his...
Record-breaking NHS fundraiser, Captain Tom Moore, will get the ultimate ‘salute’ for his 100th birthday with a flypast courtesy of the Royal Air Force
Paul Winkle takes up the role of Chief Operating Officer at Magnox
Magnox has today announced the appointment of Paul Winkle as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Most recently Paul held the role of Director on...
An arrest has been made in connection with an alleged car theft in Broadstairs
Police received a report shortly after 1pm on Sunday 26 April 2020 that a Seat car had been stolen from Linley Road. Officers from the Thanet...
Pictured: Family in horror ‘murder-attempted suicide in Ilford
Nithin Kumar, 40 remains in hospital under police guard with critical stab wounds after his son, three and daughter, one, were stabbed in what has...
Detectives are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a robbery in Whitechapel
Police were called to MS Express, a newsagents, on Osborn Street E1 at 3am on 16 November 2019 to a report of a robbery. Officers attended and...
Wight Mask Ask – Please Give to the Most Vulnerable
Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions have been identified as being most at risk from the Covid-19 virus, yet many care...
Officers are appealing for information following an incident in which it is alleged a dog was out of control in a public place
Officers are appealing for information following an incident in which it is alleged a dog was out of control in a public place. The incident is...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision in the New Forest
Inspirational mother of five passes from Cancer whilst family clap for the NHS
Hayley Davis-Bateman mother to five from Southampton was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31 she had surgery, chemotherapy and...
A man has been jailed after fracturing the cheekbone of a NHS worker
Daniel Shevlin, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to two years in jail after assaulting and fracturing the cheekbone of a NHS worker at Salford...
The Government has now announced that all essential and key workers in England will now be tested if they have Covid-19 symptoms
Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in Bloomsbury
Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat on Woburn Place in Bloomsbury. Part of a one roomed flat on the ground...
Appeal to trace missing Gucci bag after Croydon murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Tyler Roye in Croydon are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing bag that was stolen from Tyler...
Three rescued from a fire at a maisonette on Rye Hill Park in Nunhead
Three people were given vital fire survival guidance by 999 control officers before being led to safety from a fire at a maisonette on Rye Hill Park...
Man charged after allegedly coughing at a police officer Main article content
Officers investigating an incident where a man coughed at a police officer, claiming he had coronavirus, have charged a man. Joe Field aged 25, of...
B&Q reopen 61 stores here the full list
B&Q has re-opened 61 stores on Saturday with strict social distancing measures now in place. Full list of re-opened stores below. The DIY chain...
Police seek help to find woman pictured
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the lady in this photograph. She was seen in the Stoke Bruerne area of Northamptonshire between 9.15am...
Police act to stop Dangerous driver in the M40
Police officers have been praised for their swift action after a suspect led them on a dangerous chase through South Warwickshire this evening...
Edward Scott admits killing Hull police officer Carole Forth
Edward Scott admits killing Hull police officer Carole Forth A Hull man has pleaded guilty to killing his police officer partner.PCSO Carole Forth...
He’s done it.Captain Tom Moore Army Veteran Lands #NumberOne Single The 99-year-old veteran’s cover with singer Michael Ball of...
Man threatened with a knife in Portsmouth
Police want to speak to him after a man was threatened with a knife by someone trying to steal his car in Portsmouth. We were called just...
Sex Offender charged with Attempted Murder and triple stabbing in North London
A man has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, after officers linked him to three separate stabbings in north London...
Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology
Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology we can reveal A Foreign Office spokesperson said: Reports that...
The Met take on Tom Hardy’s story time
Officers from a Safer Neighbourhoods Team based in Croydon have found a creative way to keep in contact with local pupils while the majority of...
Bankrupt from Westcliff-on-Sea has had his bankruptcy restrictions extended for a further 9 years after securing £25,000 loan on false pretences
arlton James Johnson-Vaughton (48) has had his bankruptcy restrictions extended and, for the next nine years, will need to disclose his status each...
York flood scheme continues in line with Covid-19 guidelines
Work is continuing on the York flood alleviation scheme to better protect properties in the city from the effects of flooding, the Environment...