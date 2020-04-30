M2 motorway closed after serious collision near Faversham leaving five mile jam

Kent Police have closed the M2 motorway between junction six at Faversham and junction five for Sittingbourne in after a vehicle has collided with the central barrier.

The engine from the Vauxhall astra has landed on carriageway the between lane one and the hard shoulder. There is also a large amount of debary on the carriageway.

Long delays on the approached. Traffic is stationary with a queue of approx 5 miles Paramedics are treated a woman for head and neck injuries.

Officers from Kent Roads Policing say that the road will reopen shortly after they have arranged recovery and clearing up as been completed