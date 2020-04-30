 M2 motorway closed after serious collision near Faversham leaving five mile jam – UKNIP
M2 motorway closed after serious collision near Faversham leaving five mile jam

April 30, 2020
Kent Police have closed the M2 motorway between junction six at Faversham and junction five for  Sittingbourne in  after a vehicle has collided  with the central barrier.
 
The engine from the Vauxhall astra   has landed on  carriageway the between lane one and the hard shoulder. There is also a large amount of debary on the carriageway.
 
Long delays on the approached.  Traffic is stationary with a queue of approx 5 miles  Paramedics are treated a woman for head and neck injuries 
 

 

