Man arrested in connection with Surrey murder investigation

The 41-year-old man, who is from Lingfield, was arrested earlier today (30 April), on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

The victim, who has been identified as 88-year-old Dennis Kellond, was found at an address in Bletchingley Road just before 11am on Monday (27 April).

A post mortem carried out on Tuesday (28 April), revealed that Mr Kellond died as the result of a head injury.

Officers are working tirelessly to establish the circumstances leading up to his death, including house to house enquiries, extensive searches of the vicinity and detailed forensic investigations.

Officers have also stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

East Surrey Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said: “The latest development in this investigation should go some way to reassuring the local community that we are doing everything we can to find out what has happened and to identify and bring to justice those responsible for this horrendous crime.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Kellond’s family at this time who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We are still pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but would particularly like to appeal to anyone who was in the A25/ Bletchingley Road area of Godstone between Ivy Mill Lane and Knights Way between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, 25 April and who may have seen something suspicious, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

“The road is a well-travelled route which is also used by walkers and cyclists, and we are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam or video footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

If you can help, please call us on 101. You can also upload video and dashcam footage online onto the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4520K38-PO1 quoting Operation Zither.

Alternatively, if you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.