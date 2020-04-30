Manhunt launched for serial sex attacker in Swanley

An appeal has been issued by officers following three reported sexual assaults on women in the Swanley area.

The incidents have involved a suspect on a dark bicycle who is alleged to have indecently touched the victims as he has ridden past.

The first report was on New Barn Road at around 5.30pm on Saturday 18 April 2020 and the second was between 11.40am and 12.40pm the following day in Leydenhatch Lane. A third incident was reported at around 1pm on Monday 20 April in Swanley Park.

The suspect is described as being white, in his teens or early 20s, of slim build and with brown or ginger, wavy or curly hair.

Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/67975/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.