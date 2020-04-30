Murdered OAP, 88, was battered around head by intruder after ‘burglar gang in fake Coronavirus suits’

Police are appealing for the public’s help as we continue our extensive enquiries following the discovery of the body of an elderly man at a residential address in Godstone on Monday (27 April).

A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 88-year-old man, who has not yet been formally identified, was found at an address in Bletchingley Road just before 11am.

A post mortem carried out yesterday has revealed that the man died as the result of a head injury.

Officers are working tirelessly to establish the circumstances leading up to the man’s death. Teams of police have been carrying out house to house enquiries, forensic and search units have been making detailed investigations, and detectives are continuing to question people.

Officers have also stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

East Surrey Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said: “Firstly, I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to find out what has happened and to identify and bring to justice those responsible for this horrendous crime.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but would particularly like to appeal to anyone who was in the A25/ Bletchingley Road area of Godstone between Ivy Mill Lane and Knights Way between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, 25 April and who may have seen something suspicious, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

“The road is a well-travelled route which is also used by walkers and cyclists, and we are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam or video footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

If you can help, please call us on 101. You can also upload video and dashcam footage online onto the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4520K38-PO1 quoting Operation Zither.

Alternatively, if you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.