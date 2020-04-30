 Paramedic Rhod was a real life superhero to his colleagues – UKNIP
Paramedic Rhod was a real life superhero to his colleagues

April 30, 2020

Friends and colleagues  lined the road  to say a sad farewell to a popular paramedic who has died aged just 27 after a battle with cancer this afternoon in Sittingbourne.

 

Just before 3pm on Thursday a black hearse displaying Rhod’s crew number and an floral tribute ambulance led  the way into the Garden of England in Bobbing .

Closely followed by an  ambulance rapid response vehicle, a HART Paramedic vehicle  and an ambulance from South East Coast Ambulance service 

Friends and family Rhod Prosser has been described as “one of the kindest, caring, intelligent and funny people you could ever meet” and his death has devastated his family and friends.

The Sittingbourne paramedic was planning to propose to his partner Hannah Webster, also a paramedic, before his death on Sunday, April 12.

She said: “He was amazing in every single way kind, courageous and incredibly loving.

We along with many salute you you and thank you for your life saving work 

 

Rest in Peace SIR

