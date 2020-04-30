Police Probe foul acid attack on London bus in Thornton Heath

The Met Police have launched an investigation following an acid attack in South London.

Emergency services were called just before 7am on Thursday morning after the driver of the route 109 bus raised the alarm.

Fire crews Police and Paramedics rushed to the scene that was yards from Croydon Hospital. The incident is being treated as a Hazmat Level two incident.

A source for the fire service confirmed that acid has been used in the foul attack.

A number of fire appliances, specialist vehicles and officers were sent to Boots the optician on London Road in Thornton Heath to help treat the person involved.

The Met have been approached for comment