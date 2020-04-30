Police to crackdown on Clap for Carers tribute on Westminster Bridge

Police have said Officers will be present tonight to engage, explain and encourage members of the public and officers to observe social distancing rules.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, who is leading the Met’s response to the pandemic, said:

“Like millions of people across the UK, thousands of MPS officers and staff are joining Clap for Carers tribute every week.

“Tonight will be no different as they take a few moments out of their duties, wherever they are, to mark the work of our remarkable NHS.

“We have repeatedly reminded colleagues that they must maintain an appropriate social distance at all times where operationally possible. But to do this they also need the support and assistance of the public.

“As this event has gained prominence it is understandable that major landmarks, including Westminster Bridge in central London, have become focal points for those who wish to applaud.

“However, it is not acceptable for people to disregard the safety of themselves and others. Officers will be present tonight to engage, explain and encourage them to observe social distancing rules.

“Members of the public who are not away from their homes for one of the reasons outlined in the Government’s emergency legislation should expect to be asked to return home.

“In keeping with our approach to these rules throughout the lockdown, officers will only enforce this legislation as a last resort.”