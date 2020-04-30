Teen sentenced after kidnap and robbery of 16-yr-old male in Enfield

A teenager has been sentenced after he kidnapped a stranger in the street and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM in Enfield.

The 16-year-old male from Enfield, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to kidnap and robbery at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Tuesday, 28 April. He was sentenced to a four-month detention training order.

The court heard that on Thursday, 15 August 2019, the defendant, who was 15-years-old at the time, was riding a moped with no number plate in Bell Lane, Enfield, when he mounted the pavement and approached the 16-year-old male victim, who was walking.

The defendant started the encounter by asking the victim questions including ‘where do you live’ and ‘I haven’t see you around here before,’ before asking him if he had money and ordering him to empty his pockets.

When the victim replied that he did not have any money, the defendant intimated he had a knife and told the victim that if he did not get onto the back of the moped he would stab him.

Fearing for his life, the victim got onto the moped and he was driven to a bank in Hertford Road, Enfield. The defendant walked the victim to an ATM and made the victim put in his pin. The defendant then withdrew £230 in cash from the victim’s bank account and walked off.

The distressed victim retrieved his bank card from the ATM and walked to a nearby bench.

Clearly upset, the victim was consoled by members of the public before a passer-by drove him back to his home address.

The victim told his father what happened and he called the police.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime team began an investigation and carried out a number of enquiries, identifying the defendant as a suspect. One line of enquiry was reviewing CCTV from the bank where the defendant was clearly identifiable.

He was arrested on Friday, 31 January and answered no comment to all questions put to him.

The victim took part in an identity parade where he positively identified the defendant as the person who robbed him.

The defendant was charged on Saturday, 21 March and was convicted as above.

Detective Constable Jade Lubin, the investigating officer from Specialist Crime, said:

“This was an absolutely despicable crime, which understandably left the victim extremely traumatised. I’d like to thank the victim for the courage he showed throughout the investigation.

“His assistance undoubtedly helped us to build a strong case against the defendant, leaving him no choice but to plead guilty due to the overwhelming evidence against him.

“Even during these unprecedented times, the Met is committed to tackling violent crime and we will continue to crackdown on those who think they are above the law.”