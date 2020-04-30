This lorry driver made the ultimate sacrifice to keep this country moving. Tragically, Ryan Cartwright died from Covid-19, previously having posted a message many drivers can relate to ‘I can’t stay home, I’m a trucker.’

Our thoughts go out to Ryan’s family. Stay safe out there truckers.

On 26th April, Ryan sadly passed away due to Covid19, he did not have any underlying health problems. He said he “could not stay at home as he was a lorry driver and continued to work during the pandemic delivering for the country”. Ryan joined the army at 16 serving for the Blues and Royals Cavalry Regiment. He was planning to rejoin the reserves with his good friend Ste who he originally joined up with in 2000.

Ryan was a loving, caring, outgoing, bubbly 36 year old with his whole life ahead of him, sadly he was taken far too soon from his loving family and friends and all that that knew and loved him. He has left behind his loving partner Amy and her daughter Maisie who he lived with and his two beautiful children Grace (13) and Taylor (7) who loved him immensely.

No money in the world can bring him back, but it can alleviate the financial stress that they have been put under and give him the send off he deserves. The family who have already suffered so much and as friends we want to take away some of their stress and worry away and asking to help with the cost of Ryan’s funeral.

A Just giving page has been set up to support Ryan’s family here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/becky-wharton-1…