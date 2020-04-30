Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has confirmed that two emergency ambulance medics have died over two days.

Both had served with YAS for a considerable amount of time, saving countless lives in their respective communities. They were both well-liked and highly respected members of YAS.

The Advanced Emergency Medical Technician from North Yorkshire & Specialist Paramedic from West Yorkshire died on Tuesday 28th April and Thursday 30th April respectively.

They both passed away in hospital, surrounded by their NHS colleagues. The families of the two medics have asked that they are not named.

Rod Barnes, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said:

“Both colleagues had worked tirelessly for many years serving their local communities, and were married with families.

“On behalf of everyone at YAS, we would like to offer our deepest sympathies to their families.

“We know that many people within the Trust are affected by this very tragic news and we are supporting our staff at this very difficult time.

“We ask that the wishes of the families for privacy are respected”.

