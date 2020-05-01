A suspected drug dealer, based in Ashford, has been remanded in custody.

The offences relate to an arrest made by officers from the Ashford Community Policing Team on Friday 24 April 2020, who were on patrol in the Victoria Park area of the town at the time.

Jason Conway, 43, of no fixed address, was charged on Saturday 25 April with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, and possessing a lock knife in a public place. He was also charged with causing criminal damage to a police cell.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 April via virtual link where he was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 22 May.