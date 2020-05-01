Child injured in Upminster shooting

Detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Upminster in which a child was injured.

Police were called at 9.30pm on Friday, 1 May, to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found two people at the address suffering injuries.

A boy, aged around 11 years, had sustained a gunshot injury.

A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, had sustained lacerations to his head. It is unknown whether his injuries were caused by the firearm discharge.

Both were injured inside the address. They have been taken to hospital, and officers await an assessment of their condition.

A number of suspects had made off prior to the arrival of police. A police helicopter assisted officers in searches, however there has been no arrest at this stage.

Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 7285/01may.