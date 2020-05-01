Conspirators who plotted to shoot a man have been jailed for a combined total of more than 15 years.

Barry Chambers and Andrew Williams participated in an assault that led to a man in his 20s being shot in a Whitstable field following a dispute over money.

Chambers denied conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm and was found guilty following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court. Williams admitted his role and both offenders were sentenced at the same court on Friday 1 May 2020.

The assault took place at the Westmeads Recreation Ground on 7 July 2019 following a long running dispute between the victim and Chambers, who alleged he was owed money.

On the day of the assault Chambers and Williams approached the victim in the recreation ground and an altercation took place.

As the victim attempted to run away, he was shot in the back of the leg with an antique handgun.

A subsequent review of CCTV captured both men walking into the park, with Williams clearly seen carrying the weapon. A short time later, the same cameras captured them running from the area and getting into a parked vehicle.

Williams attended Canterbury Police Station two days after the assault and told officers he had wrapped the firearm in socks and hidden it in bushes in Thornden Close, Herne Bay.

Chambers handed himself in nine days later.

Williams, 53 and of no fixed address, admitted both conspiracy to cause GBH and possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to eight years and six months. He will serve an additional two years on licence upon his release.

Chambers, 23 and of Walmer Road, Whitstable denied conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He was sentenced to seven years and will also serve an additional two years on licence upon his release.

A teenage boy was also present during the assault and he was found not guilty of being involved in the conspiracy.

Detective Sergeant Jason Booth, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘The victim of this case was subjected to a traumatic ordeal and it is only down to chance that his injuries did not leave him with a severe disability.

‘I am pleased that we have secured justice for him and that two dangerous offenders are now in prison, where they are unable to cause further harm to the public.’