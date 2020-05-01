Dagenham Serial child sex attacker jailed for 15 years

A man from Dagenham has been jailed for 32 sexual offences.

Daniel Archbold, 33, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 1 May, for 32 sexual offences.

At the start of trial, on Tuesday, 10 March, , Archbold pleaded guilty to 9 counts of sexual assault of a child and 21 counts of taking indecent images of children. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

On Thursday, 12 March he was found guilty of the two counts of rape by a jury that reached its verdict in less than 20 minutes.

Archbold, was assessed as a dangerous offender and in addition to his custodial sentence, will be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and subject to Sex Offender notifications indefinitely.

Three counts of making indecent images of children will lie on file.

On 12 April 2018, police received a call from a third party that indecent images and videos of children were found on Archbold’s hard drive. Officers attended, seized the hard drive and other technical equipment and arrested Archbold. He gave a no comment interview and was released on bail while officers conducted a thorough investigation.

While detectives’ enquiries continued, they discovered a wealth of other evidence including several indecent images of children which he’d created himself. He was rearrested and given a Sexual Risk Order, which imposed restrictions on his whereabouts and lifestyle to prevent further offending, while officers continued to discover more evidence.

More work into his devices revealed further victims, officers then tracked them down and had to inform their families who were left extremely shocked and distressed.

Officers discovered that he breached the Sexual Risk Order twice in making contact with some of the victim’s and possessing an electronic device, a kindle fire, to search for child pornography. He was sent to prison for eight weeks and on the day before he was due to be released (12 September 2019) the CPS authorised for him to be charged with the offences and he remanded back into custody.

Detective Constable Sam Rivers lead the investigation. She said: “Archbold’s actions were sickening and affected the lives of so many people. The fact that he breached his Sexual Risk Order twice shows just how prolific and dangerous he is.

“Prison is the only place for this man and thanks to the person who reported their concerns to us and the subsequent investigation, he will be there for a long time.

“This has been a particularly distressing case for everyone involved and I commend everyone who played their part in giving evidence and supporting our enquiries.

“People who look at or share indecent images of children online may think that their offending is harmless but that couldn’t be further from the truth. There is a vulnerable child being exploited and abused in every indecent image or video. By viewing and distributing them, the abuse is repeated over and again.

“Anyone who tries to find or distribute indecent images of children online can expect to come to our attention, and eventually be arrested and prosecuted.”

Archbold was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment, reduced to 15 years to take into account his guilty pleas on the first day of trial. He has an extended sentence so he will have an additional year on licence.

Protecting and safeguarding the young and vulnerable is and will always be a priority for the Met. That is why we dedicate significant resource to tackling child sexual abuse and exploitation and supporting those who become victim to it.

Anyone tempted to view indecent images of children can access support through the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.

Anyone who has concerns about the sexual behaviour of someone they know should contact police immediately.