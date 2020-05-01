Detectives are appealing for information after a collection of antiques were stolen from a storage facility in Waltham Forest.

Police were called at around 08:45hrs on Monday, 20 April by a member of staff at the building who advised one unit had been broken into.

The victim was contacted and later identified that more than 20 items had been stolen.

These were comprised of a number of unusual antiques including two cameras disguised as binoculars, a camera disguised as a pocket watch and a camera disguised as a book.

A number of other cameras, photography equipment, portraits and a large, framed, black-and-white photo of author James Joyce were also taken.

In total, the items are believed to be valued at around £25,000 to £30,000.

It is believed the suspect/s gained entry by causing deliberate damage to the unit’s lock and shutters.

Detective Sergeant Keith Faris, from North East CID, said:

“This appears to be a targeted and well-planned burglary in which the suspects have left with a large amount of items.

“The owner is understandably devastated at the loss of these antiques which he thought were safely locked away.

“We want to reunite him with his property and we would urge anyone who might have been offered these stolen items for sale to come forward as a priority.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact North East Area CID via 101, quoting 2701/20Apr.