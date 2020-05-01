Lightning sparks roof fire in Tunbridge Wells

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire on Speldhurst Hill in Tunbridge Wells.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene and firefighters arrived to smoke issuing from the roof of the building.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used ladders to access the fire before containing and tackling the blaze using hose reel jets, main jets, a fog spike and water from a hydrant.

No casualties were reported and the fire is believed to have started after the property was struck by lightning.