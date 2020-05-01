Manhunt for scumbag who fled from fatal Dagenham Collision

Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Dagenham have issued images and footage of a man they wish to identify and are appealing for help from the public.

Detective Sergeant Mark Palmer of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said; “I am appealing for anyone who can name the man pictured to give us a call.

The footage shows him leaving the area immediately following the collision and we believe he can assist with our enquiries.” Police were called at approximately 6.05am on Thursday, 30 April to reports of a road traffic collision on Heathway, at the junction with Oxlow Lane, Dagenham.

Two cars, a white Mercedes C220 Sport and a white Ford B-Max were in collision. The driver of the Ford vehicle, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

The occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

Officers are appealing for anyone who can identify the man in the images, or who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to contact police without delay.

DS Palmer added: “Although we are following a number of lines of enquiry, we are particularly keen to know the identity of the man in the images.

I would also like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or the events leading up to it.

We know that another car, possibly a dark coloured BMW was in the immediate vicinity of the incident when the collision happened and I appeal for the driver of that car to come forward and tell us what you saw.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call the incident room on 0208 5974874, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD957/30Apr. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.