Mcdonald’s has confirmed when it’ll reopen restaurants with 15 branches to open on May 13.

Mcdonalds has finally confirmed when it’ll reopen restaurants with 15 branches to open on May 13.
The fast food giant will initially launch for delivery orders only and with a reduced menu in place.
Customers will only be able to order from McDonald’s via Uber Eats and Just Eat – they won’t be able to order from the My McDonald’s app.
Keep in mind that both apps charges a delivery fee depending on how far away from the restaurant you are, so remember to factor this cost into your bill.
Restaurants will remain closed for the public to enter, which means you won’t be able to eat inside.
McDonald’s hasn’t revealed which restaurants will be reopening, but the company said a full list will be announced nearer the opening date.
Restaurants will operate under temporarily reduced hours of 11am until 10pm, which means they won’t be serving breakfast options for the foreseeable.
What items are included on the reduced McDonald’s menu?
Main Menu:
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Double Cheeseburger
Big Mac
Quarter Pounder with Cheese
McChicken Sandwich
Filet-O-Fish
Chicken McNuggets
Chicken Selects
Sides & Desserts:
Fries
Mozzarella Dippers
Core McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)
Fruit Bag
Drinks:
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Fanta
Sprite
Oasis
Black Coffee
White Coffee
Latte
Cappuccino
Espresso
Flat White
Tea
Orange Juice
Fruit Shoot
Water
Happy Meal Water
Happy Meal Variants:
Happy Meal – Hamburger
Happy Meal – Cheeseburger
Happy Meal – Four Nuggets