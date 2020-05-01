Mcdonald’s has confirmed when it’ll reopen restaurants with 15 branches to open on May 13.

Mcdonalds has finally confirmed when it’ll reopen restaurants with 15 branches to open on May 13.

The fast food giant will initially launch for delivery orders only and with a reduced menu in place.

Customers will only be able to order from McDonald’s via Uber Eats and Just Eat – they won’t be able to order from the My McDonald’s app.

Keep in mind that both apps charges a delivery fee depending on how far away from the restaurant you are, so remember to factor this cost into your bill.

Restaurants will remain closed for the public to enter, which means you won’t be able to eat inside.

McDonald’s hasn’t revealed which restaurants will be reopening, but the company said a full list will be announced nearer the opening date.

Restaurants will operate under temporarily reduced hours of 11am until 10pm, which means they won’t be serving breakfast options for the foreseeable.

What items are included on the reduced McDonald’s menu?

Main Menu:

Cheeseburger

Hamburger

Double Cheeseburger

Big Mac

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

McChicken Sandwich

Filet-O-Fish

Chicken McNuggets

Chicken Selects

Sides & Desserts:

Fries

Mozzarella Dippers

Core McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)

Fruit Bag

Drinks:

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Fanta

Sprite

Oasis

Black Coffee

White Coffee

Latte

Cappuccino

Espresso

Flat White

Tea

Orange Juice

Fruit Shoot

Water

Happy Meal Water

Happy Meal Variants:

Happy Meal – Hamburger

Happy Meal – Cheeseburger

Happy Meal – Four Nuggets