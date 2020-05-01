Police Officer Dragged Along Road By Car As Driver With No Licence Fails To Stop

A man’s been arrested after a police officer was dragged along the road by a car when a driver attempted to flee police in Dorset.

It happened whilst the ‘No Excuse’ roads policing team were patrolling, checking cars for insurance and tax in the Bournemouth and Poole areas of the county.

Local officers were called in to back-up their colleague on Wednesday afternoon as the vehicle made off, causing an officer to be dragged for a “short distance”.

The officer was lucky only to suffer minor injuries to his right arm in the shocking incident.

In August last year, 28-year-old PC Harper from Thames Valley Police was killed when a suspect driver – attempting to flee officers – was dragged along the road by a car.

A Dorset Police spokesperson said: “This investigation is ongoing. A person has been arrested and the officer is OK.”

A 43-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, assault of an emergency worker, failing to stop for police and for having no insurance and no driving licence.

The ‘No Excuse’ team are a group of roads policing officers working to reduce serious road traffic collisions in the Dorset area.

In the past couple of days, the team have attended minor collisions, checked hundreds of vehicles, seized several vehicles for no insurance and dealt with a few drivers in breach of the COVID-19 regulations.