#TowerBridge has been been reopened to traffic and pedestrians after being closed City of London Police whilst they investigate an incident.
The suspect package has sinc been removed by officers after it was found not to be a risk
Tower Bridge reopens after suspect package found on bridge
Conspirators who plotted to shoot a man have been jailed for a combined total of more than 15 years
Conspirators who plotted to shoot a man have been jailed for a combined total of more than 15 years. Barry Chambers and Andrew Williams...
Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a teenage boy last seen in Maidstone
Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a teenage boy last seen in Maidstone. Ervin Gjuzi, aged 17, was last seen on Thursday 16 April...
Dagenham Serial child sex attacker jailed for 15 years
A man from Dagenham has been jailed for 32 sexual offences. Daniel Archbold, 33, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on...
Mcdonald’s has confirmed when it’ll reopen restaurants with 15 branches to open on May 13.
Mcdonalds has finally confirmed when it’ll reopen restaurants with 15 branches to open on May 13. The fast food giant will initially launch for...
Two people have been charged with theft offences following a warrant in New Romney
Kent Police officers attended an address on the A259 near New Romney on the morning of Thursday 30 April 2020. Three people were arrested and two...
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in West London on Wednesday, 22 April. Francis Pierre, 68 of Westbourne Park Road, W11, was...
A Herne Bay resident responsible for the repeated sexual abuse of a child has been jailed
A Herne Bay resident responsible for the repeated sexual abuse of a child has been jailed. Neil Williams was sentenced to four years and six months’...
Police are appealing for information following a shooting in Edgware earlier this year
Police are appealing for information following a shooting in Edgware earlier this year. Police were called at approximately 9.45pm on Monday, 3...
Detectives investigating a serious assault in east London have released an image of a man they wish to identify
Detectives investigating a serious assault in east London have released an image of a man they wish to identify. In addition, officers are keen to...
Detectives are appealing for information after a collection of antiques were stolen from a storage facility in Waltham Forest
Detectives are appealing for information after a collection of antiques were stolen from a storage facility in Waltham Forest. Police were called at...
A 29-year-old man will appear in court to be sentenced for racially-aggravated offences and spitting at a police officer during his arrest in Margate
A 29-year-old man will appear in court to be sentenced for racially-aggravated offences and spitting at a police officer during his arrest in...
Detectives investigating a fraud in which a man was conned into handing over more than £100,000 of his savings
Detectives investigating a fraud in which a man was conned into handing over more than £100,000 of his savings have released E-fits of two men they...
Captain Tom Moore, who has famously raised £30million for the NHS by walking over 100 laps of his garden, has been named a Point of Light winner by Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Captain Tom Moore, who has famously raised £30million for the NHS by walking over 100 laps of his garden, has been named a Point of Light winner by...
Detectives investigating a stabbing in west London have arrested a man
Detectives investigating a stabbing in west London have arrested a man. The 68-year-old was arrested on Thursday, 30 April on suspicion of attempted...
Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has confirmed that two emergency ambulance medics have died over two days
Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has confirmed that two emergency ambulance medics have died over two days. Both had served with YAS for a...
Manhunt launched for serial sex attacker in Swanley
An appeal has been issued by officers following three reported sexual assaults on women in the Swanley area. The incidents have involved a suspect on...
Man arrested in connection with Surrey murder investigation
The 41-year-old man, who is from Lingfield, was arrested earlier today (30 April), on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody. The victim...
Portsmouth City council close Seafront Road to allow public to exercise safely
Portsmouth council have said more people are choosing to cycle, jog or take short walks with their families as part of their daily exercise...
A thousand mobile phones, one hundred laptops and a sword were recovered by Police following arrested of Wanted Man
Approximately one thousand mobile phones, one hundred laptops and a sword were recovered by Operation Venice officers when a wanted man was arrested...
A 23-year-old man has been jailed for spitting at a bus driver then later spitting at a police officer while in custody
A 23-year-old man has been jailed for spitting at a bus driver then later spitting at a police officer while in custody. William Cawley, 23of Grove...
Paramedic Rhod was a real life superhero to his colleagues
Friends and colleagues lined the road to say a sad farewell to a popular paramedic who has died aged just 27 after a battle with cancer this...
Air ambulance called to woman who has fallen from first-floor car park at Asda in Folkstone
A woman has woman having fallen from the first-floor car park at Asda on Middleburg Square around 10am this morning. The Kent and Sussex Air...
A man from Portsmouth has been charged with further sex offences against children
Mark Burgess, of St Chads Avenue in Hilsea, was initially charged on 3 February this year with 58 counts of offences including indecent...
Daily COVID 19 Dead toll for the UK is 505 lives lost
Total number of deaths for each nation 29-04-20 NHS England England (391) new deaths (20,131) total – in hospital Public Health...
Teen sentenced after kidnap and robbery of 16-yr-old male in Enfield
A teenager has been sentenced after he kidnapped a stranger in the street and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM in Enfield. The 16-year-old...
A man has pleaded guilty to possessing 20 knives after officers arrested him in Southwark
A man has pleaded guilty to possessing 20 knives after officers arrested him in Southwark. Denique Iswom Newell, 18 ) of Mercator Road, Lewisham...