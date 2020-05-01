Two people have been charged with theft offences following a warrant in New Romney

Kent Police officers attended an address on the A259 near New Romney on the morning of Thursday 30 April 2020.

Three people were arrested and two cars, suspected of being stolen, have been seized.

Steven Taylor, 33, of Manton Road, Plumstead, south-east London, has been charged with stealing a car in London between 6 April and 7 April 2020, and with stealing car registration plates in East Sussex on the same dates.

He is also charged with stealing a bicycle in Essex on 8 March 2020 and with stealing £170 worth food from a shop in New Romney on 10 April 2020.

Valerie Purcell, 33, also of Manton Road, Plumstead, south-east London, has been charged with two counts of shoplifting from two supermarkets in Ashford on 13 January 2020 and 10 April 2020.

Both Taylor and Purcell are due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 3 June.

A 37-year-old woman from New Romney has been released under investigation.