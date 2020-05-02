A3 Southbound closed following life changing incident near Portsmouth

The A3M in Hampshire is closed southbound between Junction 2 and Junction 3 (near, Waterlooville) due to a Hampshire Police led incident.

The incident is involving a single vehicle a Volkswagen Golf .

An investigation has been launched and is being overseen by officers from Hampshire Roads Policing.

The A3 has been closed since just before midnight on Friday into Saturday morning for investigation work to take place.

Road users are advised to follow the “Solid Black Triangle” diversion symbol and exit the A3M at J2. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and join the B2149 (Dell Piece West). Continue to the A3 portsmouth Road junction. Turn left and join the A3. Continue along the A3 into Waterlooville. At the B2150 Hulbert Road roundabout, take the 1st exit and join the B2150. Follow to the A3M J3 interchange. Take the 3rd exit to re-join the A3M southbound.