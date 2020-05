Armed police were called to a disturbance in Jefferson Road on the Island of Sheppey on Friday evening.

A woman left a property in the street before police arrived, and she is said to be safe and well, but a man is still inside. The man and woman are known to each other.

Police were called around 5pm today.

The standoff with Police ended shortly before midnight with police and dogs entering the house with an allegedly armed man inside and he was arrested.